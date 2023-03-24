Remember this? Is it going to happen again?

March 24, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

This photo was taken just three years ago, on 20 March 2020, in a Northern Great Plains city.

Bread and pastry shelves

Meat shelves (beef, pork, lamb) – the stuff in the bottom right is fake meat products.

This city is in the heart of beef, lamb and wheat production: vast farms and ranches. And only 300 miles from huge pork- and corn-producing areas. In states with large fryer chicken raising.

This was, of course, under the regime of The Donald. He bought into the Pandemic Panic, and all but totally shut down the American economy.

This apparently is what the present regime of Uncle Joe and his merry gangsters want to bring back. with the full cooperation and participation of the Woke banking/financial and other Tranzi thugs. And of course, Congress.

How? Lots of ways.

Inflation – due to massive deficit spending: more dollars chasing fewer goods and services.

Forcing the end of the “fossil-fuel” economy by replacing oil AND gas AND coal with undependable, dangerous, and environmentally-damaging wind and solar power. (Don’t forget that nuclear power can be considered a “fossil-fuel” as well: you use a kilogram of Uranium and it’s gone! (Mostly.))

It has been widely reported that American cattle numbers today have not been this low since 1962, when the States had about one-half the population that we do today. And nationwide (not in this city so far, at least) the price of beef is climbing weekly.

And of course, how convenient that bird flu wiped out vast numbers of chickens: both “fryers” and layers. At least in the Northern Plains, egg prices have started coming down, now at 1/3 the price of a few weeks ago. But as several commenters have noted, the knee-jerk FDA/USDA reaction to bird flu is NOT to try and save the hens and cocks, but rather demand that millions of the chickens be put down: killed with no potential for making food out of them. At the same time, the bureaucrats want to see larger and larger egg production operations. More and more “farms” (more factories than farms) have a million or more chickens, even with open pasture still massive concentrations of birds which means that disease spreads easily.

Just as it does in the vast hives of humanity in places like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City.

ALL of which are incredibly dependent on places like the Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska for food, raw materials, and apparently, people with common sense.

Something to think about as you prepare for the next government dirty, stupid trick.



