Seriously, Why Is Hunter Biden Walking Free?

While January 6 political prisoners rot in the gulags for trespassing and a former president may get arrested next week for a misdemeanor, crack-smoking, influence-peddling, illegal-gun-buying Hunter Biden is a free man. Why? Perhaps the bigger question is why are so few in conservative media asking about Hunter Biden’s free pass.

The topic pops up every now and again. Some politician makes a comment. Some journalist posts a Tweet. But it certainly feels as though the people who could do something about Hunter Biden such as politicians or law enforcement aren’t doing much at all while those who should be exposing his crimes, namely conservative journalists, are acting like the story is dead.

Until Hunter Biden is behind bars (along with the vast majority of members in his crime family), this story isn’t dead. It should be repeated over and over again because it’s the most blatant example of the protected political class thumbing their collectivist noses at the rest of us.

Here’s an article by Bob Unruh reporting on Congressman Tom Tiffany asking the questions that should be hammered home every day until the right answer is given…

Congressman Asks Why Hunter Biden Escaped Prosecution for Gun Form Offense

Joe Biden’s son Hunter signed a form when buying a gun a few years back affirming that he was not a user of illegal drugs. Then he admitted in his book he was.

So now the question of why he has not been prosecuted for violating a statute requiring truthful answers during the federal procedures to purchase a handgun has come up in Congress.

JUST IN: GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany asks why Hunter Biden is not in prison for lying on his background check to obtain a gun. Great question! What happened to ‘equal justice under the law’?pic.twitter.com/O6ohnBhWNF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2023

It was Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany who asked, during a hearing on guns, “Why hasn’t Hunter Biden been prosecuted for the crime that he committed?”

When the witness, Rob Wilcox, of the group called Everytown for Gun Safety, responded that he wasn’t aware of the facts of the case and couldn’t comment, Tiffany followed up with the next logical query.

“Who do we talk to to see why this case is not being prosecuted?” he asked.

Just the News reported Hunter Biden’s apparent lie on the federally required form to buy a gun came back in 2018.

But he had been removed from the military for drug use, and afterward came out with a book confirming that he repeatedly used illegal drugs.

Tiffany pointed out, “He said very clearly in his book that he used drugs.”

Someone else on the committee tried to derail his questioning, and he noted, “I understand why you do not want Mr. Wilcox to answer that question because there’s a dual system of justice in America that’s what’s going on right now. And everybody’s talking about it across America. There’s two standards of justice that are going on.”

WND previously has reported on the scandal, one of the lesser scandals that have beleaguered the Biden family in recent years.

The New York Post reported that in October 2018 Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, allegedly tossed Hunter’s .38-caliber revolver in a dumpster outside a grocery store in Wilmington, Del.

Hallie, who had been married to Hunter’s late brother Beau Biden, reportedly claimed in text messages that she was afraid her boyfriend would “use” the gun, the report said.

The issue is that when Hunter bought the gun he stated he was not using illegal drugs, even though that happened at the height of his self-admitted drug bingeing.

Government watchdog Judicial Watch has reported getting 487 pages of records from the U.S. Secret Service regarding that scandal.

The watchdog noted that Secret Service officials openly discussed media reports of the agency’s involvement, with one finding it “odd” the Secret Service was involved at all.

It’s because Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were not getting Secret Service protection at the time.

Another official noted, “Maybe we were asked for a favor?”

Judicial Watch said it is looking into “whether and how the Secret Service intervened for Hunter Biden in an incident involving a gun allegedly owned by him. In September 2022, Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit for records or communications about the reported purchase, possession, and disposal of a firearm owned by Hunter Biden found in a Delaware dumpster in October 2018.”

The details about the scandal were passed back and forth among Secret Service officials, with one commenting, “Oh dear…”

The responses included one that said, “It’s kind of odd that we were involved in the missing gun investigation when neither Hunter or Joe were even receiving USSS [Secret Service] protection at the time? Hmmm,” and another that said, “Maybe we were asked for a favor?”

Secret Service officials notified about the events included James Henry, then in charge of the Philadelphia office, Michael D’Ambrosio, assistant director, Steven Stanford, deputy assistant, and Leonza Newsome III, deputy director.

The agency did confirm agents “visited StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply and asked to take possession of the paperwork Hunter had filled out to purchase a gun there. The FBI also had some involvement in the investigation.”

But the agency also released a statement about the same time that its agents “had no involvement” in the situation.

The gun shop operators have reported federal officials asked for the paperwork regarding the gun sale.

At one point, a Politico report said it was “curious” that Secret Service agents tried to take control of the paperwork from the gun purchase.

Further, Judicial Watch reported, text messages from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop confirmed, “She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens [sic]. Then told me it was my problem to deal with.”

National Review reported when Hunter Biden answered “no” to the question, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” he may have committed a felony.

The question was part of a background check in order for him to purchase the gun.

The report confirmed, “Hunter Biden has battled drug addiction through much of his adult life, and was discharged from the Navy in 2014 after failing a drug test. The president’s son was stopped by police with a crack pipe in his car in 2017, and an assailant aimed a gun at him while he was trying to purchase cocaine in Los Angeles in 2016.”

