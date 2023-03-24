The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

State Gov’t Proposes Reinstating Firing Squad as ‘Quickest, Surest and Most Error-Free’ Death Penalty Method

March 24, 2023   |   Tags:

Lawmakers in Idaho have put the time-tested execution method of the firing squad back on the table for their state’s death row inmates, and one legal scholar agrees it is […] The post State Gov't Proposes Reinstating Firing Squad as 'Quickest, Surest and Most Error-Free' Death Penalty Method appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x