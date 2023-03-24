The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

TikTok CEO Won’t Say Whether Company Could Be Forced To Give Data to China

March 24, 2023   |   Tags:

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a House hearing on Thursday dodged questions from Congress about what would happen if the Chinese government forced the company to turn over American user data under China's national intelligence law. The post TikTok CEO Won't Say Whether Company Could Be Forced To Give Data to China appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


