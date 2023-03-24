The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

UN Cultural Agency Under Fire Over CCP Atrocities

March 24, 2023
The United Nations agency dealing with education and culture is under fire as the heritage system is made “complicit” in ongoing atrocities against Uyghurs and their culture perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). According to a new report by the Washington-based Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), the CCP’s systematic actions against Uyghur culture and …


