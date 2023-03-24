The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Strikes Iran-Backed Facilities in Syria After Drone Kills American

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The U.S. military carried out multiple air strikes in Syria on Thursday night against Iran-aligned groups that it blamed for a drone attack that killed an American contractor, wounded another and also hurt five U.S. troops, the Pentagon said. The post US Strikes Iran-Backed Facilities in Syria After Drone Kills American appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


