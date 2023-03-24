Video Shows Horrifying Killing of Man in Mental Hospital by a Massive Gang of Cops

Seven deputies and three hospital workers now face charges of second-degree murder for their role in his death. Dinwiddie County, VA — In a disturbing display of callousness and inhumanity, a video played in a Virginia court on March 21, 2023, revealed the harrowing final moments of Irvo Otieno, a Kenyan man who met his untimely end …



Read More...