The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Video Shows Horrifying Killing of Man in Mental Hospital by a Massive Gang of Cops

March 24, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Seven deputies and three hospital workers now face charges of second-degree murder for their role in his death. Dinwiddie County, VA — In a disturbing display of callousness and inhumanity, a video played in a Virginia court on March 21, 2023, revealed the harrowing final moments of Irvo Otieno, a Kenyan man who met his untimely end …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x