Ford's "Blue Oval City" Aims To Open In 2025, Produce 500,000 Next Gen Electric Trucks A Year

Ford is getting close to unveiling its next generation electric pickup plan at its BlueOval city mega-campus in West Tennessee.

An update from the company this week said that the new plant - which is designed to be radically efficient and carbon neutral - is "taking shape and preparing to build Ford’s next-gen electric truck, code named Project T3, in 2025".

The Project T3 is being called by the company “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America’s truck” as Ford, along with other legacy auto manufacturers continue to shift their business models from an ICE base to an EV base.

Slated to start production in 2025, the plant will be capable of producing 500,000 EV trucks a year at full production - and most notably the next generation of Ford's electric truck. Here's a sneak preview of what the second gen pickup will look like:

Bill Ford, Ford’s executive chair said: “BlueOval City is the blueprint for Ford’s electric future around the world. We will build revolutionary electric vehicles at an advanced manufacturing site that works in harmony with the planet, aligning business growth and innovation with environmental progress.”

“Project T3 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America’s truck. We are melding 100 years of Ford truck know-how with world-class electric vehicle, software and aerodynamics talent. It will be a platform for endless innovation and capability,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

Ford's PR reads:

Project T3 is short for “Trust The Truck” – a code name that stuck after the development team made it their rallying cry. The team’s single guiding principle has been to create a truck people can trust in the digital age – one that’s fully updatable, constantly improving, and supports towing, hauling, exportable power and endless new innovations owners will want. The assembly plant will use carbon-free electricity from the day it opens. For the first time in 120 years, Ford also is using recovered energy from the site’s utility infrastructure and geothermal system to provide carbon-free heat for the assembly plant – saving about 300 million cubic feet of natural gas typically needed each year to heat similarly sized vehicle assembly plants.

Here's the video stream of Ford's update on the campus: