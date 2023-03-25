US Weighs Expanding Fed's Emergency Liquidity Program To Stabilize First Republic, Other Regional Banks

One day after a lengthy meeting on the growing bank crisis by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (chaired by Janet Yellen who five years ago vowed there would be "no financial crises in her lifetime") on the last day of a week which started with the collapse of Credit Suisse and culminated with US regional banks nursing historic losses amid speculation that First Republic Bank could keel over any moment and drag down countless other names with it, even though the FSOC assured Americans that "while some institutions have come under stress, the U.S. banking system remains sound and resilient", Bloomberg reports that in their attempt to rescue the most trouble of regionals, authorities are considering expanding the recently introduced emergency lending facility for banks - the BTFP - in order to give First Republic Bank more time to shore up its balance sheet.

Or they may not: after all this has been a crisis has been marked by at times puzzling second-guessing, miscommunication and lack of conviction on the part of regulators, whose actions not only precipitated the contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank when they blocked potential buyers from acquiring the bank and avoiding a complete wipeout of shareholders, but where Janet Yellen has actively sought to destabilize the regional banks by explicitly refuting what Fed chair Powell was stating, the most vivid example being last Wednesday's market crunch when stocks stabilized after the dovish FOMC only to puke after Yellen inexplicably said that US regulators were not even contemplating uniform deposit insurance.

And sure enough, the BBG report adds that "officials have yet to decide on what support they could provide First Republic, if any, and an expansion of the Federal Reserve’s offering is one of several options being weighed at this early stage." Meanwhile, regulators continue to grapple with two other failed lenders — Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — that require more immediate attention... attention they wouldn't need if regulators had intervened more competently in the beginning and not waited until almost a trillion in deposits had been pulled from small banks as confidence cratered.

Bizarrely, even without of a step, watchdogs see First Republic as stable enough to operate without any immediate intervention as the company and its advisers try to work out a deal to shore up its balance sheet, the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential talks.

Even short of expanding the BTFP, regulators reportedly "see First Republic as stable enough to operate without any immediate intervention as the company and its advisers try to work out a deal to shore up its balance sheet"; maybe those regulators should also see the stock price of FRC which has lost more than 90% of its value, and which is far less confident about the bank's ability to evade the same forces that recently caused a trio of US banks to collapse. But while those banks toppled when rapid customer withdrawals forced them to lock in losses on depreciated assets, First Republic has remained open and independent.

And while the BBG reporting suggests that regulators are once again indecisive at best, and may either help the bank... or not, the only actionable news here is that US officials "have concluded the bank’s deposits are stabilizing and that it isn’t susceptible to the kind of sudden, severe run that prompted regulators to seize Silicon Valley Bank within just a few days, the people said." This confirms what we first reported on Friday in "Finally Some Good News On The Bank Crisis."

One way First Republic is different from other banks is that it managed to obtain enough cash to meet client needs while it explores solutions, courtesy of $30 billion in cash deposited by the nation’s largest banks this month... which of course is merely cash that was recycled after it was pulled from banks such as First Republic in the first place.

Bloomberg also notes that a potential adjustment to the Fed's emergency lending program is among options authorities have weighed in recent days. Of course, such an expansion of the Fed’s liquidity offerings would merely be another incremental step to institutionalizing moral hazard as it would apply to all eligible users, in keeping with banking law that says remedies must be broadly based, rather than aimed at helping a particular bank. But the change could be made in a way to ensure that First Republic benefits.