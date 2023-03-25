Zoom Workshopping Large Libel Models? Liability for AI Outputs

March 25, 2023

I have a very rough draft of this article; I'd love to hear comments on it, of course, but I'd also like to workshop it by Zoom, in case some people are interested. So if you want to set this up for some law people, or computer science people (academics, students, practitioners, or a mix), or others who can give useful feedback on it, please just e-mail me at volokh at law.ucla.edu.

I'd like to get it out the door by mid-May, so sooner is better, if at all possible. I'll also post some more excerpts from it here next week.

