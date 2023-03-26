Class Dismissed

"Teachers are this country’s silent, constant superheroes," writes Alexandra Robbins in her new book, The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession. The book, which is filled with this kind of pablum, reminded me of nothing so much as a scene in the movie School of Rock where Jack Black, who is impersonating a substitute teacher, is asked about his educational philosophy by his colleagues. He proceeds to recite Whitney Houston lyrics: "I believe the children are the future … you can teach them well but you have got to let them lead the way." The other faculty members nod along earnestly. Education is very important and teachers are the noblest among us. Well, probably some of them. And probably some doctors and lawyers and construction workers and pastors and the people who fix cars too. Maybe they will be the subject of future paeans. The post Class Dismissed appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



