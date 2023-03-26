The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

How Much Does A Bottle Of Water Cost?

Buying bottled water is a luxury that not everyone in the world can afford.

Statista's Anna Fleck reports that a 1.5-liter bottle of water from a local brand costs an average of $0.70 globally, according to 92 countries analyzed in September 2022 by the website GlobalProductPrices.com.

Australia and the Philippines are the markets where bottled water is the most expensive, at US$2.02 per bottle.

Singapore, Uruguay, Puerto Rico and Norway also have some of the highest prices, with between US$1.59 and US$1.74 per 1.5 liters of bottled water.

On the other hand, countries such as Egypt and Tunisia have the lowest prices, at $0.14 and $0.20, respectively.

In Iran and Bangladesh, a bottle of water is also available for less than $0.25.

