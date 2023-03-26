The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Shades Of Nazi Germany: Republican Congressman Introduces National Gun Registration – Gets 180 Democrat Co-Sponsors

March 26, 2023   |   Tags: ,
The Second Amendment was written to protect the unalienable rights of the people to keep and bear arms, as well as establish local, state militias that are necessary for the security of a free state.  Washington, DC, along with several states have attacked these rights and demonized the constitutional militias for decades.  Now, we’re seeing …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x