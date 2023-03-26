Shades Of Nazi Germany: Republican Congressman Introduces National Gun Registration – Gets 180 Democrat Co-Sponsors

The Second Amendment was written to protect the unalienable rights of the people to keep and bear arms, as well as establish local, state militias that are necessary for the security of a free state. Washington, DC, along with several states have attacked these rights and demonized the constitutional militias for decades. Now, we’re seeing …



Read More...