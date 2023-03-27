The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California Passes $5 Million In Reparations For Black People Whose GIFs Have Ever Been Used By A White Person

March 27, 2023   |   Tags: ,

SACRAMENTO, CA — California's legislature has been weighing $5 million in reparations for eligible residents, but in the meantime has passed a less controversial stopgap bill: $5 million in reparations for any black person who has experienced "digital blackface," in which a white person uses a black person's likeness in a GIF.


