Mary Asks Joseph If They Can Stop By Magnolia Silos On Way To Bethlehem

March 27, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NAZARETH — Newly discovered scrolls have revealed new details regarding Mary and Joseph's fateful trip to Bethlehem to be registered by the Roman Empire. According to new accounts, the mother of Jesus pestered Joseph several times during the days-long trip about stopping to see the Magnolia silos made famous by Chip and Joanna Gaines.



