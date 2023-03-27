Netanyahu To Imminently Suspend Israeli Judicial Overhaul Plan After Protest Chaos, Strikes & Shutdowns

Amid the ongoing huge Israeli protests, which are being widely described as the country's largest in history, embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to imminently announce he's suspending his coalition's judicial overhaul legislation. He also for the first time warned the country against falling into violence.

Upon his signaling that he will now back down from the controversial overhaul (at least temporarily) - seen as a sweeping power grab - and after banks and shops closed in a nationwide strike, the shekel appreciated against the dollar and Israeli shares immediately rose. The shekel in early morning trading rose more than 1% to 3.55 against the dollar on reports there will be a U-turn.

The protests, which have been gaining steam and spreading for days, hit epic proportions Sunday and overnight into Monday with the shock firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant due to his calling for the suspension of the judicial overhaul legislation while asserting the plan would "created an internal rift that poses a clear and immediate threat for Israel's national security."

Chaotic scenes have emerged showing over 100,000 Israeli demonstrators blocking Tel Aviv's main highway, with thousands also gathered in front of Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence. The situation is still dangerous, according to Times of Israel:

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi issues a public letter addressed to all active and reserve servicemen, saying that Israel “has never known such days of external threats combining with an internal storm.” “This is a time for responsibility,” he writes amid huge nationwide protests following the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

He essentially said the overhaul plan is not worth a civil war.

The Israeli embassy in Washington has announced closure amid protests abroad and reports of staff leaving their posts in protest...

the israeli embassy has closed today "until further notice" https://t.co/Fo7iTH5uW1 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 27, 2023

Even McDonald's locations in Israel closed down at all locations in the country due to private sector workers joining municipal employees in the protest strike.

Protests erupted across Israel after Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who had called to freeze the planned judicial overhaul.



Thousands of angry protesters took to the streets at 150 locations around the country according to police. pic.twitter.com/EO8OsiDq8M — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 27, 2023

But while dissent and chaos has been unleashed even within the prime minster's own Likud party, given some officials have gone on public broadcast stations to show their disapproval of the judicial overhaul, some powerful ministers are still vowing to follow Netanyahu's lead.

According to the latest from Axios, "In a dramatic turn later Monday, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who had also threatened to resign, issued a statement stressing that he would respect any decision Netanyahu makes regarding the judicial overhaul. He also said he would work to stabilize the coalition in order to prevent the government from collapsing. Levin's announcement gave Netanyahu important backing for suspending the legislation."

CHAOS IN ISRAEL:

- Large protest in Israel - 700,000 people are actively protesting (growing).

- The IDF have raised their "alert" due to the loss of control within the country.

- General strike declared.

- PM Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Gallant. pic.twitter.com/LHAxxe5luG — Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info) March 26, 2023

For the first time in history, Israel's main union, as well as leaders from the banks and the entire business sector, have declared general strike demanding that the government stop the plan to overhaul the judicial system.

Today (3/27), the Histadrut, Israel's largest labor union, instructed all government employees to go on strike, including Israel’s diplomatic missions around the world. The Embassy of Israel will be closed today until further notice and no consular services will be provided. — Elad Strohmayer (@EladStr) March 27, 2023

And the unprecedented pressure has appeared to work, at least for now.