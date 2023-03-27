Now Is the Best Time To Embrace Artificial Intelligence

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Elizabeth Nolan Brown unpack the ubiquitous sense that politicians of every stripe have abandoned a commitment to free expression. They also examine the fast evolution of artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT.

0:42: Politicians choose the culture war over the First Amendment

20:04: Artificial intelligence and large language model (LLM) chatbots like ChatGPT

36:13: Weekly Listener Question

44:27: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Congress Asks Is TikTok Really 'An Extension of' the Chinese Communist Party?" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"TikTok Is Too Popular To Ban," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Utah Law Gives Parents Full Access to Teens' Social Media," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Florida's War on Drag Targets Theater's Liquor License," by Scott Shackford

"Welcoming Our New Chatbot Overlords," by Ronald Bailey

"Maybe A.I. Will Be a Threat—To Governments," by Peter Suderman

"The Luddites' Veto," by Ronald Bailey

"Artificial Intelligence Will Change Jobs—For the Better," by Jordan McGillis

"The Robot Revolution Is Here," by Katherine Mangu-Ward

"The Earl Weaver Case for Rand Paul's Libertarianism," by Matt Welch

"Rand Paul Tries (Again!) To Make It Harder for Police To Take Your Stuff," by Scott Shackford

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

