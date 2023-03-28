The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s Interior Secretary Agrees: Electric Vehicles Increase US Reliance on China

March 28, 2023   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden's interior secretary acknowledged that a transition to electric vehicles increases America's reliance on China, an admission that comes as the administration kills domestic mines that would produce the materials required to make those vehicles. The post Biden's Interior Secretary Agrees: Electric Vehicles Increase US Reliance on China appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x