Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Nom Let Off Domestic Abuser. He Was Later Convicted of Attempted Murder.

March 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz sentenced a serial violent felon to just six months in prison for breaking his estranged wife's face in a brutal beating. Less than two years later, the man gunned down the same victim outside her home, nearly killing her, according to court records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Nom Let Off Domestic Abuser. He Was Later Convicted of Attempted Murder. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...