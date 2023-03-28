The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Nashville Christian School Shooter Had Another Target, But 1 Key Fact Turned Her Away

March 28, 2023   |   Tags:

Liberals lunging at the chance to use Monday’s killings in a Nashville private school to push their gun-control agenda should start taking a second look. While investigators are still combing […] The post Nashville Christian School Shooter Had Another Target, But 1 Key Fact Turned Her Away appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x