The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Republican Congressman Mike Johnson Claims GOP Is Considering Holding Up New FBI Headquarters Over the Rogue Agency’s Weaponization Against American Citizens: ‘I’m Not Sure That Congress Should Empower That’

March 28, 2023   |   Tags:

The post Republican Congressman Mike Johnson Claims GOP Is Considering Holding Up New FBI Headquarters Over the Rogue Agency’s Weaponization Against American Citizens: ‘I’m Not Sure That Congress Should Empower That’ appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x