‘State-Sanctioned Kidnapping’: California Dems Approve Plan To Let Kids Enroll in Group Homes Without Parental Consent

March 28, 2023

California Democrats on Tuesday advanced a bill that would let children as young as 12 years old check into group homes without parental consent, which critics say would enable the "state-sanctioned kidnapping" of children. The post 'State-Sanctioned Kidnapping': California Dems Approve Plan To Let Kids Enroll in Group Homes Without Parental Consent appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


