Watch: Record Snowpack Triggers Massive Avalanche At Utah Ski Resort

Utah has experienced one of its snowiest winter seasons in history. Ski resorts are repeatedly breaking snowfall records while the risk of avalanches soars. 

A video was shared on Twitter on Monday, capturing the dramatic scene of a massive avalanche at Sundance Resort.

Sundance Resort tweeted the avalanche injured no one, and it happened just outside the boundaries of its trails. 

Last Friday, Utah broke the record for snowpack with more than 700 inches of snow this season.

Due to the record-high snowpack, the Utah Avalanche Center has posted a "considerable" avalanche risk for many areas in the state.

So much for global warming in Utah... 

