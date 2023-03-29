The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Choosing Sides

March 29, 2023   |   Tags:
A U.S. Air Force F-16 jet flying as part of a Thunderbirds show.

The U.S. Air Force has admitted that it released military records of at least seven Republican Party congressional candidates to a Democratic Party-aligned research group without proper authorization during the 2022 campaign cycle. Among those candidates was Jennifer-Ruth Green, an Indiana congressional candidate whose files contained details of her sexual assault while serving in Iraq.

