Granholm Gone Wild? Energy Sec Takes Fourth Trip to Puerto Rico in Five Months

March 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Department of Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm is spending spring break on a taxpayer-funded trip to Puerto Rico this week, her fourth official visit to the island since October. The post Granholm Gone Wild? Energy Sec Takes Fourth Trip to Puerto Rico in Five Months appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...