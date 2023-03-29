Here's How Wall Street's March Madness Brackets Have Fared

How has your March Madness bracket fared? Many have been completely demolished over the last few weeks.

This March is the craziest in decades. For the first time since 1979, not a single No. 1, 2, or 3 seed will advance to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship's Final Four National Semifinals.

The Final Four matchups will commence on Saturday at around 6 pm ET, featuring Florida Atlantic taking on San Diego State, followed by UConn going head-to-head with Miami.

We want to turn out attention to savvy Wall Street traders, macro tourists, hedge fund portfolio managers, and business executives who utilize the Bloomberg Terminal. We want to shed light on their brackets, plus who they collectively think will win the tournament.

For the Florida Atlantic versus San Diego State slot, an overwhelmingly large number of Terminal users had Alabama, then Purdue, Arizona, Duke, Marquette, and Baylor. Just a slither had San Diego State, while Florida Atlantic was nowhere to be found.

For the second game, UConn versus Miami, most Terminal users picked Houston, Kansas, UCLA, Texas, Gonzaga, and number six on the list UConn. Miami was the ninth pick.

Here is the complete breakdown of the tournament winner predictions from Terminal users, with UConn ranking fifth, San Diego State 15th, Florida Atlantic 25th, and Miami didn't make the cut.

While we cannot disclose the names of the top-performing Terminal users, you can definitely take a look at the firms that employ them...

And for users who filled out their brackets for a cause. Here's their ranking plus which charity.

Clearly, not all Terminal users are geniuses. We'll provide an update on their rankings prior to the championship game.