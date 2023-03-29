The Way That The Radical Left Is Reacting To The Nashville Shooting Shows The True State Of Our Country
March 29, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYWhen a great tragedy happens, it should bring us together. But instead, each new tragedy seems to tear us apart even more. The Nashville shooting is a perfect example of this. Instead of focusing on the victims and grieving for the lives that have been lost, many are using this tragedy as an opportunity to …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments