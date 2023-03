WATCH: Biden’s Unhealthy Obsession With Ice Cream

March 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Before addressing the fatal Nashville school shooting on Monday, President Joe Biden chose during the somber occasion to joke with the White House press corps about his obsession with Jeni's ice cream. The post WATCH: Biden's Unhealthy Obsession With Ice Cream appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...