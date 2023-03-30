The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Relieved After Learning The President Being Indicted For Shady Financial Dealings Is Just Trump

March 30, 2023   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sources close to President Biden claim the elderly politician was initially nervous and worried upon hearing a president was going to be indicted for shady deals and suspect business transactions, but was "relieved" upon learning that it was just a possible misdemeanor allegedly committed by Trump years ago.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x