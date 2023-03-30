Biden Relieved After Learning The President Being Indicted For Shady Financial Dealings Is Just Trump

March 30, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sources close to President Biden claim the elderly politician was initially nervous and worried upon hearing a president was going to be indicted for shady deals and suspect business transactions, but was "relieved" upon learning that it was just a possible misdemeanor allegedly committed by Trump years ago.



