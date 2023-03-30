The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Prudish Policing

March 30, 2023   |   Tags: ,
A blonde woman is accosted on the street by an unseen man.

The British government has proposed a bill that would make it illegal for men to whistle or make a pass at women on the street. The Protection from Sex-Based Harassment in Public Bill will make it illegal to cause "intentional harassment, alarm or distress" to a person in public based on their sex. Those found guilty of violating the law face up to two years in prison.

The post Brickbat: Prudish Policing appeared first on Reason.com.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x