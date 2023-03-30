Brickbat: Prudish Policing

March 30, 2023 | Tags: Legislation, REASON

The British government has proposed a bill that would make it illegal for men to whistle or make a pass at women on the street. The Protection from Sex-Based Harassment in Public Bill will make it illegal to cause "intentional harassment, alarm or distress" to a person in public based on their sex. Those found guilty of violating the law face up to two years in prison.

