Mike Lindell Draws Sword, Cuts Off Ear Of Officer Attempting To Arrest Trump

March 30, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — Mike Lindell lashed out wildly with a sword, even cutting off the ear of a New York police officer after authorities arrived at Trump Tower to take the current sitting president of the United States into custody. Trump reportedly admonished Lindell and miraculously healed the officer's ear before willingly surrendering himself to District Attorney Alvin Bragg.



