Mollie Hemingway Highlights the Hideous Nature of Partisan Hack James Comey

March 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

It is an extremely sad day in the United States of America as a former president is being indicted over manufactured alleged crimes. One does not need to be a Trump-supporter to realize how disastrous this is for our nation.

But former FBI Director and partisan hack James Comey gloated about it instead. And as Mollie Hemingway noted, this is the man that corporate media and Democrats used to defend as being “above board.”

Remember when the media and other regime members tried to say this guy was above board? https://t.co/2rxt4NVjrS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 31, 2023

There is no way to know for sure how this will end. Perhaps it’s a blessing in disguise to help Trump and thereby help the nation. Perhaps this is the beginning of the end. We’ll soon find out.

