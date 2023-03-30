The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Obama’s Lucrative Speaking Tour Causes ‘Deep Offense’ by Axing Indigenous Elder at the Last Minute

March 30, 2023   |   Tags:

The Australian indigenous community expressed “deep offense” over an incident Wednesday involving former President Barack Obama’s visit to the country. Aunty Joy Murphy, a Wurundjeri elder, had been scheduled to […] The post Obama's Lucrative Speaking Tour Causes 'Deep Offense' by Axing Indigenous Elder at the Last Minute appeared first on The Western Journal.


