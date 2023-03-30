‘Our Hero’: Recently Adopted Dog Saves Elderly Owner After He Falls Into 8-Foot-Deep Ditch

March 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Animal lovers of all sorts know the sort of gratitude and loyalty that come from adopted pets. The relationship between adopter and adoptee is a mutually beneficial one, with many […] The post 'Our Hero': Recently Adopted Dog Saves Elderly Owner After He Falls Into 8-Foot-Deep Ditch appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...