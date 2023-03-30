Watch: Austrian Lawmakers Stage Mass Walkout During Zelensky Speech

As we and others have observed recently, Western populations have grown weary of "sacrificing" their hard-earned money and tax dollars for Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky himself has this week acknowledged that 'Ukraine fatigue' is setting in, and waning enthusiasm and support for the war effort against Russia, which is clearly evident even to him, apparently.

This was also on display during Zelensky's latest speech. He addressed the lower house of Austria’s parliament via video-link on Thursday. Not far into the speech, a large group of Austrian lawmakers from the conservative Freedom Party (FPO), often dubbed in mainstream media as "far right", staged a group protest and walked out all together. They left placards on their desks with the words "space for neutrality" and "space for peace". They are not happy at the current European and US stance which has blocked negotiations.

"It is sad that the FPO is the only party in parliament that takes our ever-lasting neutrality seriously, thereby also standing up for peace,” FPO leader Herbert Kickl said just ahead of the Zelensky speech.

The times of standing ovations for @ZelenskyyUa are over. When he gave a speech to parliament in Austria politicians left in protest because Zelenskyy is wasting Ukrainian lives instead of seeking peace. The US proxy war propaganda isn’t effective anymore. pic.twitter.com/wYeD2Wz932 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 30, 2023

A similar movement is happening in Bulgaria too, which alongside Austria and Hungary has pledged not to send any lethal aid to Ukraine. These countries, led by Hungary's example, have expressed they want to "prevent further escalation" with Russia. Watch the Austrian politicians walk out on Zelensky's speech below...