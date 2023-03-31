What Is The Best 350 Legend Ammo? (Accurate and Affordable)

March 31, 2023 |

The 350 Legend is the deer hunter’s delight for those that must use straight-walled cartridges for hunting in Illinois, Iowa, Ohio, and Michigan.

The 350 Legend cartridge is excellent as a short to medium range with a low recoil round.

However, ammo selection weighs in significantly for getting the most out of your 350 Legend.

So what’s the best 350 Legend ammo?

After hours of researching and testing, we decided the top ammo for the 350 Legend is Winchester Copper Impact 150 Grain Copper Extreme Point because of its high muzzle velocity, solid knockdown power, and lead-free projectile.

Don’t worry if this ammo doesn’t suit your needs; plenty of other rifle ammunition is discussed below!

The Best 350 Legend Ammo On the Market in 2023

1) Winchester Copper Impact 350 Legend 150 Grain Copper Extreme Point – 9/10- Best for Deer Hunting Overall

2) Browning 350 Legend 124 Grain FMJ – 7/10- Best for Target Shooting

3) Winchester Deer Season XP 350 Legend 150 Grain XP – 8/10 – Best for an AR-15

Best Ammo For 350 Legend Overall

Specs

Shop Winchester Copper Impact 350 Legend Ammo

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: Polymer-Tipped

Bullet Weight: 150gr

Muzzle Velocity: 2,260 fps

Muzzle Energy: 1,701 ft-lbs

Pros

Lead-Free bullet

Reasonable muzzle energy & velocity

Reasonable price

Works well in bolt-action rifles and AR platform rifles

Cons

Less knockdown power than a lead bullet of the same weight

Why We Chose It

Winchester Repeating Arms developed the 350 Legend, so it only seems fitting that Winchester Ammunition should manufacture the best 350 legend ammo.

The polymer-tipped lead-free bullet means you can deer hunt at locations restricting lead bullets. Copper is used instead of lead, and though it has some benefits, it also has a few drawbacks.

First, copper doesn’t expand as quickly as lead, which can decrease effectiveness for poor shots. However, the polymer tip will help the bullet expand better on impact.

Second, copper packs less of a punch than lead because it’s not as heavy.

But if you’re not allowed to hunt with lead bullets, none of that matters, as this is still an effective round for successfully harvesting whitetail deer.

The price is reasonable, but you can get a lower cost per round if you purchase bulk ammo.

The polymer tip helps the ammo feed into the chamber of bolt-action and AR rifles; it’s less likely to get hung up and cause a jam.

It also increases accuracy for longer shots, though no one claims the 350 Legend is a long-range round.

Because Winchester 350 Legend Copper Impact 150 Grain Copper Extreme Point allows deer hunters the freedom of bringing home a deer from lead-free areas, works well in many hunting rifles, and is accurate; it’s the best overall 350 Legend ammo.

Be sure to grab a few boxes of this rifle ammo today!

Honorable Mention

Shop Winchester Defender 350 Legend Ammo

If you don’t hunt lead-free areas and still want the knockdown power of a lead bullet, check out Winchester Defender 350 Legend 160 Grain Bonded PHP.

These rounds are a little heavier, so they have a lower velocity but more muzzle energy.

Instead of a brass casing, they use nickel-plated brass, which is smoother and less likely to jam. So it’s good for bolt-action and AR rifles.

This is a bonded protected hollow point bullet, which means the outer metal (usually copper) is chemically fused to the lead bullet, so it holds its shape better.

This bullet type is more accurate and feeds into AR-15 rifles better than a soft lead bullet.

The cons are this is expensive ammo, and the heavier bullet means a slight increase in felt recoil.

Overall, Winchester Defender 160 Grain Bonded PHP is a solid choice for hog hunting or hunting other medium-sized game animals.

Browning 350 Legend 124 Grain FMJ – Best 350 Legend Ammo for Target Shooting

Specs

Shop Browning 350 Legend Ammo

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: FMJ

Bullet Weight: 124gr

Muzzle Velocity: 2,500 fps

Muzzle Energy: 1,721 ft-lbs

Pros

Fast

Inexpensive

Easy on the shoulder

Can be purchased in bulk easily

Cons

Not suitable for deer hunting

Why We Chose It

When target shooting with a 350 Legend, I’m mainly concerned about price and then accuracy.

Browning 124 Grain FMJ delivers both; bearable prices and reasonable accuracy.

You’ll need to buy in bulk to get the best price, but that’s just as easy as purchasing a smaller amount of ammo that’s in stock, so it’s not a big deal.

You can stay at the range longer because it’s inexpensive, and the lighter bullet has less recoil than heavier bullets, so your shoulder will thank you after shooting for several hours.

The lightweight bullet also means it has a high velocity, which helps it resist the wind and be more accurate.

The downside to the lightweight FMJ bullet is it’s not suitable for deer hunting, so if you’re a hunter, I wouldn’t recommend hunting with these rounds because there are better options.

It’s tough to beat Browning 124gr FMJ when target shooting, but don’t forget to resight your rifle in before deer season. Otherwise, you might miss the buck of a lifetime.

Honorable Mentions

Shop Winchester USA 350 Legend Ammo

Maybe you find that Browning ammo doesn’t cycle through your rifle; in that case, I recommend testing Winchester USA 350 Legend 145 Grain FMJ.

It’s slightly more expensive but can still be bought in bulk at a great price per round, and the 145-grain bullet will be closer to the bullet you shoot during deer season.

It has slightly lower muzzle velocity but better muzzle energy than Browning 124gr.

The full-metal jacket bullet will feed nicely into an AR-15 or bolt-action rifle.

Though I wouldn’t recommend it, the FMJ bullets can be used for hunting deer.

Though you’ll pay a little more, the Winchester USA 145gr FMJ rounds are still an excellent choice for target shooting with your 350 Legend rifle at your local outdoor gun range.

Try the Hornady—350 Legend 250gr Sub-X Subsonic for a round with very low recoil.

The bullets used in these rounds are a lot heavier, which is needed because they travel much slower than the other bullets listed above.

Though using a rifle for home defense is less than ideal, in my opinion, these are the rounds to use if you ever need to defend yourself and your home.

However, these rounds are costly, so be prepared to fork out some money for these specialty rounds, which doesn’t make them the best target rounds.

Winchester Deer Season XP 150 Grain – Best 350 Legend Ammo for an AR-15

Specs

Shop Winchester Deer Season XP 350 Legend Ammo

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: XP

Bullet Weight: 150gr

Muzzle Velocity: 2,325 fps

Muzzle Energy: 1,800 ft-lbs

Pros

High velocity with over 2,300 feet-per-second for a 150gr bullet

High foot-pounds of energy for a 150gr bullet

Reasonable price for a hunting cartridge

Cons

Difficult to find

Why We Chose It

Winchester Deer Season XP is great for shooting through an AR-15 because of the polymer-tipped bullet.

The bullet feeds well and increases accuracy. The high muzzle velocity also aids in accuracy, meaning we, as shooters, can feel confident when stepping into the deer woods with this straight wall cartridge.

Considering this is a 150-grain bullet, it packs a punch compared to other rounds of similar grain. The ballistics for this ammo are solid.

The main drawbacks are it’s difficult to find in stock, and you can’t use it in lead-free hunting areas.

Winchester Deer Season XP 150gr was a close second for best 350 Legend ammo, so grab some for your AR while it’s still available.

Honorable Mention

Winchester Deer Season XP is comparable to Hornady American Whitetail. If your AR doesn’t cycle Winchester Deer Season XP, try the Interlock 170gr bullets of Hornady American Whitetail.

Hornady has a higher muzzle energy and lower velocity because of the heavier bullet.

This heavier bullet makes these rounds better for hunting big game at close range, which means it’s a better option for hunters up north where the deer tend to be bigger.

Buyer’s Guide: What to Look for in the Best 350 Legend Ammo

It’s confusing and overwhelming to decide which is the best 350 Legend ammo. That’s why we’ve created this quick guide.

You’ll learn what to look for in quality ammo, the bullet type and weight you need, and the standard ballistics of the 350 Legend.

How to Spot Quality Ammo

Besides looking at reviews or testing the ammo, can you spot quality ammo?

This can be trickier than you think because some ammunition components are hidden inside the cartridge.

However, well-known brands like Barnes, Hornady, Winchester, Remington, Federal, and Browning can be trusted to use quality materials to manufacture their rounds.

If you’re primarily concerned with quality control, you can always reload your 350 Legend cartridges.

High-quality ammo uses technologically advanced bullets, meaning they use bullets proven to perform better.

It also uses good powder and boxer primers to ensure it goes bang when the firing pin strikes the primer.

Lastly, good ammo uses brass or nickel-plated brass casings because it’s smooth and allows the cases to eject properly.

350 Legend Bullet Types

I mentioned quality ammo uses technologically advanced bullets, but what are those bullets?

Below you’ll find a list of commonly used 350 Legend bullets and their intended uses.

FMJ

A Full Metal Jacket bullet is on the lower end of bullet technology, which is why it’s often a good choice for taking to the range.

FMJs are less expensive, so if you’re looking to stock up on a bunch of ammo, this is a good way to go because they can still be used as hunting rounds.

JHP

A Jacketed Hollow Point is designed to increase the bullet’s effectiveness while decreasing the likelihood of overpenetration.

Sometimes the jacket and bullet are chemically bonded together to help the bullet better maintain its shape and expand evenly on impact, as is the case with Winchester PHP bullets.

JSP

A Jacketed Soft Point bullet sits in between an FMJ and JHP. It has more penetration than a hollow point bullet and more expansion than a full metal jacket bullet.

This bullet type is a commonly used hunting bullet but doesn’t work well in AR-15 rifles because the soft bullet doesn’t always cleanly feed into the chamber.

Common 350 Legend Bullet Weights

There are several various bullet weights used with the 350 Legend cartridge.

Bullet weights (mass) are measured in grains, which is not to be confused with grains of powder. We’re only talking about the projectile.

Below I’ve included the most common weights.

124-Grain

145-Grain

150-Grain

155-Grain

160-Grain

170-Grain

180-Grain

250-Grain

255-Grain

Each mass has its unique purpose. While choosing a weight in the middle, such as 155gr or 160gr, will keep your options a little more open, it will also limit you on the type of ammo you can purchase.

Your rifle will shoot each weight differently, so remember to resight in your gun after switching ammo with different bullet weights.

Brief History of the 350 Legend and Why You Should Be Shooting It

Winchester Ammunition developed this centerfire straight wall cartridge that SAAMI accepted in 2019. They boast that it’s the fastest straight-walled cartridge in the world.

The Legend deer cartridges met the laws that required hunters to use a 450 Bushmaster or 444 Marlin in states prohibiting hunting with bottleneck calibers like the 300 Win Mag.

The Legend resulted from the need to produce a low recoil, heavy-hitting cartridge that met the several restrictive states hunting regulations’ overall length and bullet diameter requirements.

350 Legend Ballistics

The 350 Legend can fire 150 grain 0.355″ diameter projectile at 2,325 fps with 1,800 ft-lbs of kinetic energy, which will ethically harvest a whitetail out to 300 yards.

The 350 Legend Remington Core-Lokt 180 Grain Soft Point fires at 2,100 fps with 1,762 ft-lbs of energy at the muzzle.

Shooting Winchester Super Suppressed 255gr Subsonic is ideal for firearms with a suppressor but has subpar ballistics.

This bullet is measured at a velocity of only 1,060 fps and 636 ft-lbs of energy at the muzzle.

So as you can see, the 350 Legend has a wide range of ballistics to help meet your specific needs.

Check out the articles on the 350 Legend compared to other calibers below:

How to Save Money on Ammo for the 350 Legend

Ammo prices are tough to swallow these days. So we’re all looking for ways to save money.

Lucky for firearms enthusiasts like us, there are a few ways we can save money on ammo, so we can continue to enjoy the smell of gunpowder at the range.

Buying in Bulk

The easiest way to save money on ammo is to buy it in bulk.

You might be thinking hold up; I have to spend more money on bulk ammo.

Yes, you have to spend more money initially, but when you count the cost per round, you’ll be saving money.

Reloading

Reloading your spent 350 Legend casings is another way to save money.

Once again, you must spend a chunk of change up-front on reloading equipment and supplies.

However, once you’ve purchased all that, you can recoup it by pumping out high-quality rounds for less than factory ammo costs.

I recommend combining both approaches for serious shooters, buying ammo in bulk and then reloading the spent casings to maximize your savings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What grain bullet is best for 350 Legend?

The grain bullet that is best for 350 Legend depends on your intended uses. The best bullet weight for deer hunting will be 150gr-180gr. However, you can go much lighter when target shooting or much heavier when using it as self-defense ammo.

What is the best deer hunting bullet for the 350 Legend?

The best deer hunting bullet for the 350 Legend is the Winchester Deer Season XP 150 Grain or Winchester Copper Impact 150gr. Both bullets used in this ammo are polymer-tipped, giving them excellent accuracy and expansion on impact.

How far will a 350 Legend shoot accurately?

A 350 Legend will shoot 300 yards accurately when zeroed in at 200 yds. The 350 Legend is not intended to be a long-range cartridge.

Back to the Best 350 Legend Ammo

Now that you understand what the 350 Legend offers, let’s get back to our top 3 list by clicking HERE!

Parting Shots

Though the 350 Legend was created to fit a specific niche, it’s quickly become a favorite of many deer hunters because of its knockdown power with low recoil.

However, using Winchester Deer Season XP 150 Grain or Winchester Copper Impact 150gr, which is the best 350 Legend ammo, is where it all starts to get the best performance out of your hunting rifle.

