Biden Admin Considers Asking Black Americans on Census if They’re Descended From Slaves
March 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The Biden administration is considering asking African Americans on government forms, including the census, whether their ancestors were enslaved, a move that could lay the groundwork for a system of federal reparations distribution. The post Biden Admin Considers Asking Black Americans on Census if They're Descended From Slaves appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
