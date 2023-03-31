The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Considers Asking Black Americans on Census if They’re Descended From Slaves

March 31, 2023

The Biden administration is considering asking African Americans on government forms, including the census, whether their ancestors were enslaved, a move that could lay the groundwork for a system of federal reparations distribution. The post Biden Admin Considers Asking Black Americans on Census if They're Descended From Slaves appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


