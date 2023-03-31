Biden Calls It ‘Bizarre’ To Say His Spending Caused Inflation. His Economists Say Otherwise.

March 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

White House economists admitted last week that the Biden administration's spending may have increased inflation, months after the president dismissed the notion that his trillion-dollar plans boosted prices as "bizarre." The post Biden Calls It 'Bizarre' To Say His Spending Caused Inflation. His Economists Say Otherwise. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



