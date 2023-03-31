The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Calls It ‘Bizarre’ To Say His Spending Caused Inflation. His Economists Say Otherwise.

White House economists admitted last week that the Biden administration's spending may have increased inflation, months after the president dismissed the notion that his trillion-dollar plans boosted prices as "bizarre." The post Biden Calls It 'Bizarre' To Say His Spending Caused Inflation. His Economists Say Otherwise. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


