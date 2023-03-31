Child Abuse Advocate & Attorney Who Took Advantage Of Rape Victim Caught With Pants Down Looking At Child Porn In Bed

March 31, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

For the better part of 2019 and 2020, I reported on corruption in Lee County Florida, which stemmed from a rape settlement to Deanna Williams. Williams had $600,000 stolen from her by her attorneys and given to an attorney that she never hired due to Dolce selling him the rights to sue Ms. Williams. However, …



Read More...