The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Female Union Leader Allegedly Threatened Her Husband’s Accuser

March 31, 2023   |   Tags:

San Diego County supervisor Nathan Fletcher (D.) announced his resignation this week after several women accused him of sexual assault. One of those women says Fletcher's wife, a powerful union leader, tried to intimidate her into not coming forward. The post Female Union Leader Allegedly Threatened Her Husband's Accuser appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x