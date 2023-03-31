Goodbye (and good riddance?), California?

Is it time for California to go away? Not secede, but be kicked OUT of the Union? For cause?

The list of charges and specifications is long, and we’ll just look at a few:

Gavin Newsom’s little twitter storm after the Nashville school killings demonstrates again California’s belief that it has a right to intervene in the internal affairs of every other State in the Union. Sacramento does this on a regular basis, including forcing and demanding insane requirements for automobiles and trucks, regs on hazardous materials, and many other matters of commerce.

One example close to home: a relative found that her car, purchased in Wyoming and now in South Dakota, will cost $3000+ to repair, rather than the $500 expected when the catalytic converter was clogged. Why? Because the automobile was built to California emissions control standards, not WY or SD or even Federal specs.

For decades, California has established checkpoints – I call them customs stations – demanding that every traveler on the highways entering California has fresh fruit (which might – MIGHT – harbor fruit flies) and confiscates and destroys any fruit found. (Editor’s note: we assume this is still the case as it was in the 1980s and 1990s – none of us have been in California since about 2010 when we flew in – except for sneaking in on a tertiary road from Nevada during the LP Convention there a few years back.)

For years, California has routinely barred travel by its employees (and, I think, contractors) and purchases from States which do not agree with and slavishly imitate California’s gospel on abortion “rights” and advocacy of homosexual and transgender people.

As far as I know, though apparently not enforced too much, California still considers it a crime for Christians to actually sing when they are assembled for worship. Even in private homes.

The Association of the US Army (a private organization) published this piece of news recently: “The National Guard continues to grow its successful State Partnership Program, said Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau. More than 100 countries, or about 45% of the world’s nations, are now partnered with the National Guard, Hokanson said. “As evidenced by the relationship between California and Ukraine, it is a program that has paid huge dividends on a small investment,” he said.”

It is that last bit about California that raises hackles. This SPP is in essence a form of alliance – without bothering with niceties like Congressional ratification. California has in essence ALLIED itself with a sister corrupt, wretched people’s republic that is a perfect match.

Given the powerful influence California exercises in DC, should we not wonder if Uncle Joe’s unwavering support of the Ukraine is what California wants and is getting?

Seems that Ukraine and California are birds of a feather: corrupt socialist regimes: Newsom and Zelenskyy are brothers under the skin?

Newsom and Zelenskyy – or it it Zelenskyy and Newsom?

Regardless, is it not time that the remaining 49 States deal appropriately with California? With the source of political, mental, and moral infection and corruption?

A couple of final thoughts:

(Now, to be fair, some portions of California – like true Northern California way up in Redding and other places, or the Imperial Valley and San Diego – might want to remain in the Union, perhaps as part of Greater Idaho (already proposed) or Arizona or Nevada? Let them vote!)

(This is not quite the same as Calexit, but it does accomplish much the same thing!)



