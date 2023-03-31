The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Nancy Pelosi Sums Up TDS, Says Donald Trump Has A ‘Right To Prove His Innocence’

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

"No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence." Say what?

[ZH: 'New' Twitter provided some 'context' too in order to help Nancy understand]

The Right to Prove Innocence 

Dear Nancy Pelosi 

It is a cardinal principle of our system of justice that every person accused of a crime is presumed to be innocent unless and until his or her guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt. 

26,000 people liked that Tweet!

