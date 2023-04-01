‘A Cesspool of Narcissistic Insular Self-Gratification’: How the Mainstream Media Squandered the Public’s Trust (and How To Win It Back)

April 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Steve Krakauer's new book, Uncovered: How the Media Got Cozy with Power, Abandoned Its Principles, and Lost the People, is a thoughtful critique of an industry that deserves to be distrusted, and in some cases despised. The post 'A Cesspool of Narcissistic Insular Self-Gratification': How the Mainstream Media Squandered the Public's Trust (and How To Win It Back) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...