Abominable 40-Week, Sex Selection Abortions Pushed By Muslim Plus Reversing Health Problems With Kate Shemirani (Video)

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to expose Humza Yousaf, the man running to be the First Minister at the Scottish Parliament, who is also a Muslim. He is not only promoting the murder of the unborn up to 40 weeks, but even promoting sex selection murders of the unborn. We’ll …



Read More...