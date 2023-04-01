The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

BREAKING: US Military Withdraws Worldwide, Military Industrial Complex Crumbles, Peace Ensues

April 1, 2023   |   Tags: ,
It was as if humanity has collectively awoken from a long, dark nightmare. In an unprecedented and unexpected turn of events, the US military has announced a complete withdrawal from every foreign country in which it has maintained a presence, leading to a sudden and miraculous achievement of global peace. In a statement that left …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x