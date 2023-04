Nobody is Above the Law is Now a Punchline

April 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What a parade of hypocrites we had to listen to as the news of the indictment of former President Donald Trump. These people meant no Republican is above the law, and let every Democrat skate free! These Democrat blowhards obviously never heard of let he who has not sinned throw the first stone. The person […]



Read More...