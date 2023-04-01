The First Post-Indictment Poll Results Are In . . .

The Yahoo News/YouGov Poll is one of the most left-leaning, Uniparty-Swamp-loving polls in America. They projected Donald Trump to lose to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and to be blown out by Joe Biden in 2020. They are a borderline “push poll,” a campaign tactic used to sway voters rather than simply record their opinions.

That’s why the first poll taken since it was announced Trump would be indicted by Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is so funny. The poll had put Ron DeSantis over Trump in the GOP primary until mid-February, then had Trump with a very slim lead since then despite most polls showing him surging to a double-digit lead last month. Now, it’s showing a far-wider gap.

According to a clearly disgruntled Yahoo News:

In the previous Yahoo News/YouGov survey, which was conducted less than two weeks ago, Trump (47%) led DeSantis (39%) by eight percentage points in a head-to-head matchup among registered voters who are Republicans or Republican-leaning independents. As recently as February, it was DeSantis who was narrowly ahead of Trump, 45% to 41%. But the new, post-indictment poll suddenly finds Trump lapping DeSantis by 26 percentage points — 57% to 31% — in a one-on-one contest. The former president even attracts majority support (52%, up from 44% previously) when pitted against a wider, 10-candidate field of declared and potential GOP challengers, while DeSantis plummets to 21% (down from 28%). No one else cracks double digits.

It will be challenging for DeSantis or any of the current and prospective candidates to get traction while Trump is under such a direct attack in this partisan witch hunt. Perhaps they should listen to Ric Grenell and push off their ambitions to 2028.

