The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Trump Indictment Is Nothing But A WWE Distraction – Here’s 5 Facts About What Happens Next

April 1, 2023   |   Tags: ,
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again:  Donald Trump is merely playing his part in the agenda that continues to advance in the united States.  I warned that a possible indictment and arrest, if it ever occurred, would simply be a distraction from what our treasonous government is actually doing to the people …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x