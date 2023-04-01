These Are Asia's Richest Families

According to a ranking published by Bloomberg last week, the Ambanis remain the wealthiest among Asia’s families despite recent losses, owing their riches to the Reliance Industries conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, the rest of the ranking’s top 10 is a mix of different industries, countries and also some global household names.

The Ambanis’ wealth is still more than double that of the next clan in the ranking of Asia's richest families, the Hartonos of Indonesia's Djarum brand.

It also earns them rank 6 among the world’s wealthiest families.

Two Thai families are also among the top 10, with Red Bull inventors, the Yoovidhyas, in rank 6.

The Lee family behind South Korean electronics maker Samsung made it into rank 10.

Chinese emigrants are quite common among the list of Asia’s most wealthy families.

Chearavanont patriarch Chia Ek Chor came to Thailand from Southern China in 1921 and started out importing and exporting seeds, vegetables and animal products between Bangkok, China and Hong Kong. The Pao/Woo family and the inventors of Oyster Sauce, the Lee family (rank 11), made their fortunes in Hong Kong after emigrating from Mainland China, as did Singapore real estate tycoons, the Ngs (rank 12). The story is similar with the Png brothers (rank 13) and the Sy family (rank 14), conglomerate owners in Singapore and the Philippines, respectively.