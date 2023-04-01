Trans-Delusionals Cancel Their “Day Of Vengeance” Due To “Credible Threat To Life & Safety” – Wait A Minute, Weren’t They The Ones Making Threats?

Oh, how these wicked devils like to talk big and bad, but when the chips are down, they are cowards. It appeared that Audrey Hale was going to start up the trans-delusional (the word I will now use to describe properly those who think they can actually change genders, species or whatever) “Day of Vengeance” …



Read More...